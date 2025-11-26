Bennett Urges Pakistan, Involved Parties To Return To Dialogue

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett has condemned the recent Pakistani military airstrikes on Afghan territory, stressing the importance of respecting international law and ensuring the protection of civilians.

He called on Pakistan and all involved parties to return to dialogue and refrain from using violence to resolve disputes.

On Monday night, Pakistani forces bombed the home of local resident Waliat Khan, son of Qazi Mir, in the Gurbaz district of southeastern Khost province. The attack resulted in the deaths of nine children - five boys and four girls - and one woman. The house was completely destroyed.

Additional airstrikes were conducted in eastern Kunar and southeastern Paktika provinces, injuring at least four civilians.

Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, reacted to the airstrikes in a post on his X account. He wrote:“Pakistan and the parties involved should return to the negotiating table and cease using violence to address problems.”

He underlined that adherence to international law and the protection of civilians are essential.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) strongly condemned the attacks, asserting that defending the country's land, airspace, and people is its legitimate right. It warned that an appropriate response would be delivered at the proper time.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also condemned the Pakistani airstrikes, noting that most of the victims were children.

