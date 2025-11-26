Afghanistan To Host U-19 Asia Cup For The First Time This Year

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has awarded the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) the hosting rights for the 2025 Men's U-19 Asia Cup - marking the first time Afghanistan will host the prestigious youth tournament.

The event is scheduled to take place from December 12 to 21 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a statement, the ACB said the U-19 Asia Cup has long been one of the ACC's most significant developmental platforms, serving as a premier stage for Asia's most promising young cricketers to compete at a high-performance international level.

The board added that securing the hosting rights represents a historic achievement for Afghanistan, reaffirming its emergence as a rising cricket nation in Asia and underscoring its commitment to the sport's development.

The decision also highlights Afghanistan's organisational capability, its expanding talent base and its growing contribution to global cricket.

ACC President Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the announcement, saying:“ACC is delighted to partner with ACB for the DP World Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025.

This tournament plays a vital role in shaping Asia's next generation of cricketers, and we are confident that ACB will deliver an exceptional event that celebrates excellence, unity, and the future of Asian cricket.”

ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf described the development as“a proud and historic moment for Afghanistan Cricket.”

He added:“Securing the hosting rights for the DP World Men's U19 Asia Cup is not only a recognition of ACB's growing stature within Asian cricket but also a reflection of our strong commitment to ensuring the future of cricket in Afghanistan. We are nurturing a new generation of players whose talent continues to shine on the global stage. Hosting this event in the UAE will allow us to offer world-class facilities, international exposure, and a memorable experience for all participants.”

The DP World Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025, featuring the top youth teams from across Asia, will officially begin on December 12 and continue until December 21.

