Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over 3,400 Women's Rights Cases Resolved In 6 Months: Movv

2025-11-26 04:00:21
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Vice and Virtue and Hearing Complaints (MoVV) says it has addressed 3,413 cases related to women's Sharia rights, including forced marriages, across the country over the past six months.

In a statement, the MoVV said that in view of the importance of protecting and ensuring women's Islamic rights, it has responded to these cases.

According to the report, the cases include 1,035 inheritance disputes, 1,545 domestic violence cases and 833 instances of forced marriage involving women and girls.

The statement added that during the same period, 1,356 women's rights cases were referred to judicial bodies after review. Only in the month of October–November, 256 cases were formally handled in the capital and several provinces.

The ministry said its performance in the first two quarters of the year reflects a strong commitment to supporting women's Islamic rights and combating violence and violations against them.

It added that continuation of this process, along with strengthened monitoring and support mechanisms, could play a significant role in improving the legal and social situation of women in the country.

Pajhwok Afghan News

