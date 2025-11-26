Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over 4,500 Refugees Return From Iran, Pakistan In A Single Day

2025-11-26 04:00:20
KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 4,500 Afghan refugees were forcibly repatriated from neighbouring Iran and Pakistan in a single day, an official said on Wednesday.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), shared the High Commission for Addressing Migrants' Issues report on his X handle, showing that 848 families, comprising 4,524 individuals, returned to the country on Monday.

He said the returnees entered Afghanistan through the Islam Qala crossing in Herat, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz, Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Bahramcha in Helmand and the Torkham crossing in Nangarhar.

Fitrat noted that 1,790 returnee families (9,566 individuals) were transported to their home areas, while 905 others received humanitarian assistance.

He added that a total of 874 SIM cards were distributed among the returning refugees by telecommunication firms.

On Saturday, nearly 11,855 Afghan refugees were also forcibly deported from Iran and Pakistan.

