UNESCO Launches Projects To Safeguard Historical Sites In Ghor

Pajhwok Afghan News

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): A technical team from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has visited western Ghor province to implement several projects aimed at preserving ancient sites, particularly the Jam Minaret.

The team met with Information and Culture Director Mawlawi Abdul Hai Zaem, the department said.

According to a departmental statement, the delegation emphasized expanding cooperation to protect historical sites and cultural heritage.

A UNESCO representative stated that the organization plans to carry out restoration projects, construct retaining walls, install fencing, build check dams, construct bridges and implement other protection measures for historical locations, especially the Jam Minaret.

Equipment for constructing a bridge near the Jam Minaret has already arrived in the province and construction work will begin soon.

Mawlawi Abdul Hai Zaem welcomed UNESCO's efforts in development and heritage preservation but noted that more attention is needed to safeguard historical monuments.

He also highlighted existing challenges related to historical and archaeological sites and stressed the importance of addressing these issues.

The UNESCO team assured that they would report the discussed challenges to their central office and work toward finding solutions.

