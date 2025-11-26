403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France’s Health Agency Sees No Proven Cancer Risk from Phones
(MENAFN) France’s national health safety organization, ANSES, stated on Wednesday that current scientific research does not confirm a direct causal relationship between mobile phone usage and cancer.
However, the agency emphasized the need for continued vigilance, especially for children, as patterns of exposure evolve rapidly.
In its latest opinion, which updates earlier evaluations from 2013 and 2016, the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety analyzed 250 of the strongest studies out of over 1,000 recent epidemiological and toxicological publications.
This review included major initiatives such as MOBI-Kids and the US National Toxicology Program.
Based on this analysis, the agency determined that existing evidence “does not lead to establishing a causal link between exposure to radiofrequency waves and the appearance of cancers," a broadcaster reported.
Radiofrequency waves from mobile phones, connected devices, television, and radio transmitters are now widespread, with 98% of individuals aged 12 and older in France owning a mobile phone.
The technologies behind these devices have continued to evolve over time.
“This is a public health issue: everyone is exposed, and at an increasingly younger age,” noted Olivier Merckel, director of the agency’s unit focused on risks related to physical agents.
Although certain laboratory studies indicate temporary cellular changes following exposure, researchers note that these effects typically disappear once the exposure ends.
However, the agency emphasized the need for continued vigilance, especially for children, as patterns of exposure evolve rapidly.
In its latest opinion, which updates earlier evaluations from 2013 and 2016, the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety analyzed 250 of the strongest studies out of over 1,000 recent epidemiological and toxicological publications.
This review included major initiatives such as MOBI-Kids and the US National Toxicology Program.
Based on this analysis, the agency determined that existing evidence “does not lead to establishing a causal link between exposure to radiofrequency waves and the appearance of cancers," a broadcaster reported.
Radiofrequency waves from mobile phones, connected devices, television, and radio transmitters are now widespread, with 98% of individuals aged 12 and older in France owning a mobile phone.
The technologies behind these devices have continued to evolve over time.
“This is a public health issue: everyone is exposed, and at an increasingly younger age,” noted Olivier Merckel, director of the agency’s unit focused on risks related to physical agents.
Although certain laboratory studies indicate temporary cellular changes following exposure, researchers note that these effects typically disappear once the exposure ends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment