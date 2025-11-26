403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey may go unaffected by EU’s removal of customs duty exemption
(MENAFN) Türkiye is expected to remain largely unaffected by the EU’s plan to remove the customs duty exemption for e-commerce purchases under €150 ($172.93), a move primarily targeting low-value shipments from China, according to reports.
The EU aims to implement the change in 2026, applying the new rules to all goods entering the bloc, which could potentially impact Turkish e-commerce platforms. Currently, European consumers do not pay customs duties on low-value items ordered from countries such as China, India, Türkiye, or the US. Last year, about 4.6 billion low-value e-commerce packages entered the EU, with roughly 90% originating from China. The measure is seen as part of the EU’s broader customs modernization and competitiveness strategy.
Hakan Cevikoglu, chair of Türkiye’s E-Commerce Operators’ Association (ETID), said the new scheme might not negatively affect Türkiye and could even present opportunities. He highlighted that cross-border trade has become faster and more accessible, which could further encourage Turkish e-exports.
Cevikoglu acknowledged the EU’s concerns regarding product safety, consumer rights, environmental standards, trade balance, and fair competition, noting that Türkiye’s regulations are closely aligned with EU standards. “We find these expectations to be reasonable, and we also support them—we have highly robust legislation and practices fully aligned with the EU, particularly in product safety, production and product standards, consumer rights, and environmental regulations,” he said. “Türkiye stands out with these among many other trading partners of the EU.”
The EU aims to implement the change in 2026, applying the new rules to all goods entering the bloc, which could potentially impact Turkish e-commerce platforms. Currently, European consumers do not pay customs duties on low-value items ordered from countries such as China, India, Türkiye, or the US. Last year, about 4.6 billion low-value e-commerce packages entered the EU, with roughly 90% originating from China. The measure is seen as part of the EU’s broader customs modernization and competitiveness strategy.
Hakan Cevikoglu, chair of Türkiye’s E-Commerce Operators’ Association (ETID), said the new scheme might not negatively affect Türkiye and could even present opportunities. He highlighted that cross-border trade has become faster and more accessible, which could further encourage Turkish e-exports.
Cevikoglu acknowledged the EU’s concerns regarding product safety, consumer rights, environmental standards, trade balance, and fair competition, noting that Türkiye’s regulations are closely aligned with EU standards. “We find these expectations to be reasonable, and we also support them—we have highly robust legislation and practices fully aligned with the EU, particularly in product safety, production and product standards, consumer rights, and environmental regulations,” he said. “Türkiye stands out with these among many other trading partners of the EU.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment