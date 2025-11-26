403
China pledges collaboration with Malaysia on AI, digital economy
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that Beijing is prepared to collaborate with Malaysia in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), new energy, and the digital economy.
Wang made the remarks during a meeting with Nushirwan bin Zainal Abidin, director-general of Malaysia's National Security Council, in Beijing, according to state-run news.
China aims to work with Malaysia to align development strategies, “deepen political and security cooperation, push for more outcomes in practical cooperation, and continuously elevate strategic cooperation between the two countries,” Wang said. He added that Beijing is ready to explore partnerships in cutting-edge sectors and to jointly “build a regional highland for cooperation on new quality productive forces.”
The Chinese minister also encouraged both sides to “make full use of the dialogue platform for maritime issues, promote substantive and in-depth cooperation, and manage and handle differences properly.” He called for “strengthening solidarity and coordination, upholding the multilateral trading system, and injecting more stability into the world economy.” Wang expressed gratitude for Malaysia’s adherence to the “one-China principle” and emphasized mutual support to protect core interests and defend international fairness and justice.
Nushirwan, attending the second bilateral dialogue on maritime management in the South China Sea, said Malaysia values its relationship with China and stressed the importance of enhanced multilateral coordination to safeguard regional peace, stability, development, and prosperity.
China and Malaysia have maintained diplomatic ties since 1974, with bilateral trade totaling $212 billion in 2024.
