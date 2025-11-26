403
Russian Envoy Denounces Phone Call Transcript as “Fake”
(MENAFN) Russia’s investment envoy and negotiator on Ukraine, Kirill Dmitriev, has rejected the authenticity of a transcript attributed to him that was published by Bloomberg.
Dmitriev insists that the document circulating online does not reflect his actual conversation.
On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that it had obtained a recording of Dmitriev’s brief discussion with Yury Ushakov, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, on October 29.
While the outlet did not release the audio file, it shared the transcript in both Russian and English.
Responding to the report on X, Dmitriev simply labeled it “fake.”
He has previously criticized Western media outlets for disseminating false information intended to disrupt US President Donald Trump’s attempts to mediate peace between Russia and Ukraine.
According to Bloomberg’s transcript, an individual identified as ‘Dmitriev’ allegedly said he would “make this paper from our position” and “informally pass it along.”
Last week, the White House confirmed that it had drafted a peace plan, which some critics argue favors Russia.
The European Union has since proposed an alternative plan, while US and Ukrainian officials convened on Sunday to discuss Trump’s draft in further detail.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Tuesday that the release of the draft appeared intended to generate “media hype” designed to weaken President Trump’s mediation efforts.
