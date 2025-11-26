403
Deadly floods, landslides strike North Sumatra, Indonesia
(MENAFN) At least 13 people have died and three remain missing after flash floods and multiple landslides struck seven districts and cities in Indonesia’s North Sumatra province, local authorities reported Wednesday.
State-run Antara news agency cited Wahyuni Pancasilawati, head of emergency response, equipment, and logistics at the North Sumatra Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), saying that 13 fatalities and 37 injuries have been confirmed since Saturday, with three people still unaccounted for.
Wahyuni noted that recent heavy rainfall triggered widespread landslides and flash floods across the province. The floods and landslides also damaged 330 homes and displaced 2,244 residents in affected areas.
Authorities in neighboring Malaysia reported that ongoing floods in several northern states have forced 21,834 people to leave their homes.
