Italy’s Meloni stresses unity in pursuit of lasting peace for Ukraine


2025-11-26 03:49:53
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized the importance of unity in advancing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

During a video conference of the Coalition of the Willing on Tuesday, Meloni expressed appreciation for the negotiation process initiated in Geneva at the request of the United States, her office said in a statement.

The statement noted that Meloni also highlighted “the importance of unity in supporting a path towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

“In this context, the need was also stressed for solid security guarantees shared between the two sides of the Atlantic,” it added.

Meloni further expressed hope that Russia “would take this new opportunity to constructively contribute to peace.”

