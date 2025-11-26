403
Trump Directs Envoy to Moscow for Talks on Ukraine Peace Deal
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he has tasked his special envoy Steve Witkoff with traveling to Moscow for discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, aimed at securing a final agreement to end the Ukraine conflict.
Trump revealed the diplomatic mission via Truth Social, stating: "In the hopes of finalizing this Peace Plan, I have directed my Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with President Putin in Moscow and, at the same time, Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll will be meeting with the Ukrainians."
The president indicated that negotiations have advanced significantly, explaining: "The original 28-Point Peace Plan, which was drafted by the United States, has been fine-tuned, with additional input from both sides, and there are only a few remaining points of disagreement." He emphasized that his administration has achieved "tremendous progress" during the previous seven days.
Trump expressed willingness to convene with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in person, though he specified such a summit would occur only after the peace agreement reaches completion or nears finalization.
Washington unveiled its 28-point peace proposal last week. American, Ukrainian, and multiple European delegations convened in Geneva on Sunday to evaluate the framework.
U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll conducted negotiations with Russian counterparts in Abu Dhabi on Monday and Tuesday regarding the proposal draft, according to an official U.S. Army statement.
