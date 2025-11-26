403
Indonesia Landslide Leaves Seventeen Dead
(MENAFN) Rescue operations for a catastrophic landslide in Banjarnegara have been officially terminated by Indonesian authorities Tuesday, leaving 17 confirmed dead and 11 people still buried under debris.
The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) confirmed the devastating mudslide tore through Pandanarum Village in Central Java's Banjarnegara Regency on Nov. 15 around 4:00 p.m., triggering a ten-day search operation that has now been abandoned.
BNPB announced late Tuesday that rescue teams suspended all search activities after conducting a thorough risk assessment. Dangerous conditions—including continued ground shifts, volatile weather patterns, and extensive debris fields—created life-threatening hazards for emergency workers attempting to reach victims.
On the operation's final day, searchers pulled five more bodies from the wreckage, pushing the death count to 17, which includes two sets of recovered remains. Despite exhausting every available search technique, crews could not reach 11 individuals still presumed trapped beneath the rubble.
The disaster left four people injured and forced 1,019 residents to evacuate their homes. Infrastructure damage was extensive: 206 residential structures were completely destroyed, roadways and water channels sustained serious damage, and agricultural losses mounted as livestock perished and small businesses—including shops and fish farms—were wiped out.
BNPB stated that authorities will pivot toward recovery initiatives, including evacuating families from zones deemed critically unsafe, delivering mental health services to survivors, and constructing 50 emergency housing units by December's end.
