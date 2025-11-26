'Shashi Tharoor Must Stop Playing A Double Game': Congress MP Unnithan

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 26 (IANS) Two-time Congress MP from Kasaragod, Rajmohan Unnithan, on Wednesday issued a sharp warning to party colleague Shashi Tharoor, saying the Thiruvananthapuram MP must stop sending mixed signals about his political loyalties.

“Shashi Tharoor should not imagine that he can walk out of the Congress draped in a martyr's robe. If he wants to leave, he is free to do so -- nobody is stopping him,” Unnithan told IANS.

Unnithan said the Congress had always given Tharoor“more than due respect, positions and visibility”, but accused him of repeatedly embarrassing the party, especially in Kerala.

“Instead of strengthening the party, he keeps making statements that put Congress in a difficult position. His constant praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- openly and repeatedly -- cannot be ignored anymore,” he said.

Pointing out that the Congress is engaged in a nationwide fight against the BJP, Unnithan questioned how one of its own MPs could be“glorifying Modi's speeches and describing them as 'cultural appeals' and 'economically visionary'”.

“This is not acceptable. By doing so, he weakens the Congress, especially at a time when we are trying to build a strong narrative in Kerala,” he added.

Unnithan stressed that while the Congress values democracy and internal debate, it“does not believe in endorsing the BJP or its ideology”.

“If Tharoor wants to help Modi build his image, let him openly declare it. The party will not tolerate this silent, shadow war any longer,” he said.

Unnithan, known for his razor-sharp tongue, first rose to prominence two decades ago following his split with veteran Congress leader K. Karunakaran. His fiery speeches even led him to a brief stint in the Malayalam film industry.

Although he lost his debut election to CPI(M) stalwart Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in Tellicherry, he surprised many by winning the Kasaragod Lok Sabha seat in 2019 and retaining it in 2024.

According to Unnithan, Tharoor has often spoken about creating an India“where rivals collaborate and stand together”, but he argued that the Congress cannot be expected to“whitewash the BJP's politics”.

“Every time he praises Modi or questions the Congress's stand, he sends a wrong message to the people of Kerala. In a politically aware state like ours, this has serious consequences,” he warned.

He urged the Congress high command to take cognisance of the situation:“Silence is not an option anymore. Continuous praise of Modi from within the Congress cannot be dismissed as intellectual freedom or personal opinion. It is political messaging. And if it damages the party, we have a responsibility to act.”

“Let it be clear: Shashi Tharoor is not bigger than the Congress,” Unnithan said.