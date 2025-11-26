403
S. Korea Records Increase in Birth Rate for Fifteenth Straight Month
(MENAFN) South Korea recorded a fifteenth consecutive month of rising births in September, driven by an uptick in marriages, government statistics revealed Wednesday.
Newborns climbed 8.6 percent year-over-year to reach 22,369 last month, extending gains that began in July 2024, the Ministry of Data and Statistics reported.
The nation's total fertility rate—measuring expected lifetime births per woman—rose by 0.06 to hit 0.85 during the period. Despite the increase, the figure remains dramatically below the 2.1 replacement threshold required to sustain population stability.
Marriage registrations jumped 20.1 percent to 18,462 in September from the prior year, while divorce filings climbed 5.7 percent to 7,959.
Demographic experts continue warning about younger South Koreans postponing or abandoning parenthood due to financial pressures including soaring property costs, expensive education, and persistent unemployment among youth.
The persistently weak fertility levels have intensified fears of a demographic cliff—a scenario where household numbers plummet sharply, ultimately triggering a consumption collapse across the economy.
Deaths fell 3.9 percent year-over-year to 28,101 in September.
The combination of elevated mortality and suppressed births produced a natural population decline of 5,732 during the month.
