Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Media Reports "Unusual" Volcanic Eruption in Ethiopia

Media Reports "Unusual" Volcanic Eruption in Ethiopia


2025-11-26 03:31:32
(MENAFN) Ethiopia's northeastern Afar region experienced what local outlets are characterizing as a "sudden and unusual" volcanic blast Monday, engulfing surrounding communities in ash and smoke.

The Erta Ale volcano—an active formation housing a molten lava lake—violently erupted around noon Sunday, ejecting massive plumes of black smoke that "plunged the area into semi-darkness," according to a state-run news agency.

Regional officials have not yet verified whether the eruption produced any fatalities or injuries.

The media agency documented how volcanic emissions shrouded nearby settlements Sunday, while the "intense explosion" generated seismic vibrations detected across distant municipalities and urban centers.

Scientific advisors and government representatives are warning inhabitants to implement protective measures against the significant quantities of particulate matter and combustion byproducts now suspended in the regional atmosphere.

MENAFN26112025000045017169ID1110399207



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search