Media Reports "Unusual" Volcanic Eruption in Ethiopia
(MENAFN) Ethiopia's northeastern Afar region experienced what local outlets are characterizing as a "sudden and unusual" volcanic blast Monday, engulfing surrounding communities in ash and smoke.
The Erta Ale volcano—an active formation housing a molten lava lake—violently erupted around noon Sunday, ejecting massive plumes of black smoke that "plunged the area into semi-darkness," according to a state-run news agency.
Regional officials have not yet verified whether the eruption produced any fatalities or injuries.
The media agency documented how volcanic emissions shrouded nearby settlements Sunday, while the "intense explosion" generated seismic vibrations detected across distant municipalities and urban centers.
Scientific advisors and government representatives are warning inhabitants to implement protective measures against the significant quantities of particulate matter and combustion byproducts now suspended in the regional atmosphere.
