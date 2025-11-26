403
Zelensky states US, Ukraine are collaborating on peace deal with Russia
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Tuesday that Ukraine and the United States are continuing work on an updated framework for a potential peace agreement with Russia, emphasizing that its principles “can be developed into deeper agreements” as Kyiv seeks coordinated security guarantees, according to reports.
In a Telegram statement, Zelenskyy noted that he reviewed the text prepared with US officials in Geneva alongside Ukraine’s negotiating team. “I count on continued active cooperation with the American side and (US) President (Donald) Trump,” he said, adding that “much depends on the United States because it’s America’s strength that Russia takes most seriously.” He also expressed gratitude to all partners supporting Ukraine.
In a separate message, Zelenskyy discussed a meeting with Canada’s Special Representative for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Chrystia Freeland, where they focused on energy resilience, infrastructure repair, and encouraging Canadian business involvement in rebuilding efforts. He thanked Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Canadian people, and Freeland for their “unwavering support,” including contributions to Ukraine’s air defense and the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative supplying weapons for Kyiv’s defense needs.
During a virtual meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, attended by leaders from Britain, France, and Germany, Zelenskyy stressed the importance of unity and transparency in security deliberations. He insisted that decisions affecting Ukraine must include Kyiv and that wider European and Indo-Pacific partners should also participate.
