U.S. MQ-9 Drone Plunges into Waters Off S. Korea


2025-11-26 03:30:51
(MENAFN) A United States MQ-9 reconnaissance aircraft went down in waters near Gunsan, approximately 180 kilometers from Seoul, on Monday morning, Chosun Ilbo reported.

The unmanned aerial vehicle, assigned to the 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron operating from Gunsan Air Base, crashed at 4:35 a.m. local time during standard operations, according to statements from the 8th Fighter Wing of the U.S. 7th Air Force in South Korea cited in the report.

No injuries to civilians or damage to private property resulted from the incident, the report indicated. Military investigators have launched a probe into what caused the aircraft to crash.

The MQ-9 platform became a permanent fixture at Korean Peninsula installations this past September, according to Chosun Ilbo's reporting.

