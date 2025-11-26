Careem And Flyby Take Advertising From The Everything App To The Street

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – 26 November 2025 Careem, the region's leading 'Everything App', has partnered with Flyby, bringing its in-app advertisers a new dimension of reach – the ability to connect with audiences in the physical world through smart, moving digital out-of-home (OOH) advertising.

Careem's in-app advertising solutions already allow brands to reach millions of customers across ride-hailing, food delivery, grocery, and payment services. Now, with Flyby integrated into this ecosystem, brands can extend that engagement beyond the app – from mobile screens to city streets – enabling campaigns that move with people through their daily journeys.

“This partnership with Flyby takes our advertising offering to the next level – helping brands connect with people wherever they are, whether they're scrolling through the app, taking a walk, or passing a Careem delivery bike on the street. Through this partnership, we're creating a truly connected brand experience that moves with customers throughout their day”, said Karim Abdelhamid, Senior Ads Sales Manager at Careem.

“This partnership with Careem connects the digital and physical worlds to create a new way of reaching people,” said Saher Khattab, Head of Advertising at Flyby.“Flyby takes brand stories at eye-level to the streets of Dubai, where conventional billboards don't exist - redefining how brands connect with people on the move.”

Flyby's Smart Delivery Boxes transform Careem's delivery fleet into mobile digital billboards, bringing campaigns to life across Dubai's most dynamic neighbourhoods. The screens deliver measurable visibility to both drivers and pedestrians - reaching residential areas, commercial hubs, and community spaces where traditional billboards can't go.

This collaboration adds a new physical layer to Careem's media offering, merging Flyby's location-based advertising and real-time analytics with Careem's extensive customer insights. A synergy that allows advertisers to synchronize storytelling between digital engagement and physical presence.

Beyond advertising, Flyby's smart technology provides valuable insights into driving patterns, including factors like speeding, harsh braking, and overall driving performance. The partnership between Careem and Flyby marks a significant step in combining AdTech innovation with smart mobility. Together, the companies will continue to explore different ways to build a smarter, safer, and more connected urban advertising network.

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 3.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 75 million customers, and built a platform for the region's best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

Flyby is an AdTech company transforming last-mile delivery into a dynamic advertising channel. Its Smart Delivery Boxes combine digital moving OOH advertising with real-time telematics and AI-powered rider safety monitoring. With an R&D center in Munich and operations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Flyby is driving innovation in mobility, advertising, and road safety.