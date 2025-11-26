403
Japan, UK, Italy hold talks on joint development of fighter jets
(MENAFN) The defense leaders of Japan, the United Kingdom, and Italy held discussions on Tuesday regarding their trilateral collaboration to develop next-generation fighter aircraft.
Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, UK Defense Secretary John Healey, and Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto convened via teleconference for the Trilateral Defense Ministerial Meeting, according to a statement from Japan’s Defense Ministry.
“At this meeting, the three ministers discussed the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), a trilateral collaboration, to jointly develop the next-generation fighter aircraft,” the statement said.
Healey and Crosetto congratulated Koizumi on his recent appointment as Japan’s defense minister. In response, Koizumi reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with both ministers to ensure steady progress on the GCAP initiative.
The three officials “reaffirmed their commitment in the preceding meeting in July to conclude the first international contract between the GCAP International Government Organisation (GIGO) and the Joint Venture Edgewing within this year, and agreed to continue working closely together to finalize the necessary arrangements,” the statement added.
