Selection process for next UN secretary-general kicks off
(MENAFN) The formal procedure to choose the next United Nations secretary-general was launched on Tuesday, as the presidents of the Security Council and General Assembly sent a joint letter inviting member states to submit nominations and detailing the upcoming steps, according to reports.
"Noting with regret that no woman has ever held the position of Secretary-General, and convinced of the need to guarantee equal opportunities for women and men in gaining access to senior decision-making positions, Member States are encouraged to strongly consider nominating women as candidates. We note the importance of regional diversity in the selection of Secretaries General," the letter stated.
The successor to current UN chief Antonio Guterres is expected to be elected within the next year, for a five-year term beginning on Jan. 1, 2027. As stipulated in Article 97 of the UN Charter, the secretary-general is appointed by the General Assembly following a recommendation from the Security Council.
Among those who have publicly declared their candidacy are former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, former Costa Rican Vice President Rebeca Grynspan, and Argentine diplomat Rafael Grossi, who serves as director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
