403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sudan Army Says It Thwarted Paramilitary Assault Targeting Babanusa
(MENAFN) Sudan's military announced Tuesday it thwarted a paramilitary offensive targeting Babanusa, a strategic city in West Kordofan State's southern reaches—just one day after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) proclaimed a unilateral 90-day humanitarian ceasefire.
The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) claimed in an official statement that its troops eliminated multiple RSF field-level commanders along with hundreds of combatants during the clash. Military forces also reportedly captured numerous armored vehicles while destroying additional equipment.
In a separate incident, the Sudan Doctors Network, a volunteer medical organization, leveled accusations against both the RSF and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North for storming the Al-Zallataya mining site in South Kordofan State. According to the group, more than 150 young adults and multiple children were forcibly taken during the raid.
The network condemned the assault as a breach of international humanitarian law and the RSF's own ceasefire declaration, demanding "immediate and unconditional release of all abductees," a halt to forced conscription practices, and unobstructed humanitarian corridor access.
The RSF has issued no response regarding either allegation.
Days earlier on Sunday, the SAF dismissed a diplomatic initiative put forward by the Quad nations—Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States—which proposed a three-month humanitarian pause followed by a nine-month negotiation period toward lasting peace.
Military officials argued the framework would "eliminate" the armed forces' institutional authority and dismantle security apparatus, while permitting the RSF to maintain "its positions" on the ground.
A day later, the RSF announced its acceptance of the 90-day truce, pledging to suspend military operations for humanitarian deliveries and to provide "hope" to civilians "exhausted by this war." The paramilitary group also committed to establishing a field oversight mechanism supervised by the Quad alongside regional and international observers to guarantee aid distribution reaches affected populations. It further promised accountability measures for member violations and protection for humanitarian organization facilities.
The conflict between the SAF and RSF ignited in April 2023, claiming thousands of lives and forcing millions from their homes in what has escalated into one of the globe's most severe humanitarian emergencies.
The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) claimed in an official statement that its troops eliminated multiple RSF field-level commanders along with hundreds of combatants during the clash. Military forces also reportedly captured numerous armored vehicles while destroying additional equipment.
In a separate incident, the Sudan Doctors Network, a volunteer medical organization, leveled accusations against both the RSF and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North for storming the Al-Zallataya mining site in South Kordofan State. According to the group, more than 150 young adults and multiple children were forcibly taken during the raid.
The network condemned the assault as a breach of international humanitarian law and the RSF's own ceasefire declaration, demanding "immediate and unconditional release of all abductees," a halt to forced conscription practices, and unobstructed humanitarian corridor access.
The RSF has issued no response regarding either allegation.
Days earlier on Sunday, the SAF dismissed a diplomatic initiative put forward by the Quad nations—Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States—which proposed a three-month humanitarian pause followed by a nine-month negotiation period toward lasting peace.
Military officials argued the framework would "eliminate" the armed forces' institutional authority and dismantle security apparatus, while permitting the RSF to maintain "its positions" on the ground.
A day later, the RSF announced its acceptance of the 90-day truce, pledging to suspend military operations for humanitarian deliveries and to provide "hope" to civilians "exhausted by this war." The paramilitary group also committed to establishing a field oversight mechanism supervised by the Quad alongside regional and international observers to guarantee aid distribution reaches affected populations. It further promised accountability measures for member violations and protection for humanitarian organization facilities.
The conflict between the SAF and RSF ignited in April 2023, claiming thousands of lives and forcing millions from their homes in what has escalated into one of the globe's most severe humanitarian emergencies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment