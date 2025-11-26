403
Ethiopian Volcanic Eruptions Disrupt Flights in India
(MENAFN) Ethiopian volcanic eruptions sent ash clouds sweeping across Indian airspace Tuesday, forcing major carriers to cancel numerous domestic and international routes as aviation authorities scrambled to ensure passenger safety.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued emergency guidance directing private carriers to maintain strict avoidance of volcanic ash zones while recalculating flight trajectories, routing protocols, and fuel reserves in accordance with real-time advisories.
Air India axed a minimum of 11 scheduled departures—spanning both internal and cross-border routes—as ash from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano drifted predominantly over India's northern regions, creating hazardous flight conditions.
Budget carrier Akasa suspended all operations connecting Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi due to the atmospheric contamination. The grounded flights had been slated for November 24 and 25 departures.
The India Meteorological Department provided reassurance Tuesday, reporting the ash plume was tracking eastward and would likely dissipate from Indian airspace before day's end.
Aviation experts warn volcanic ash poses severe risks to aircraft engines and navigation systems, necessitating immediate route alterations when detected in flight corridors.
