UN experts express concern over violations committed by India
(MENAFN) UN human rights experts have raised serious concerns over Indian counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir, following a deadly attack on April 22 in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, according to reports.
"We unequivocally condemn the brutal terrorist attack on a tourist area and extend our condolences to the victims, their families, and the Government of India. However, all governments must respect international human rights law while combating terrorism," the experts said in a statement.
In the wake of the attack, Indian authorities launched widespread operations across the region, leading to the arrest and detention of roughly 2,800 people, including journalists and human rights defenders. The experts noted that some individuals were charged under the Public Safety Act or the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which allows for extended detention without trial. Allegations also emerged that detainees faced torture, were held incommunicado, and were denied access to lawyers and family members.
"We condemn reports of arbitrary arrests and detentions, suspicious deaths in custody, torture and other ill-treatment, lynchings, and discriminatory treatment of Kashmiri and Muslim communities," the statement added.
The experts highlighted further abuses, including punitive house demolitions, forced evictions, and arbitrary displacement of families suspected of supporting militants, carried out without judicial oversight. They warned: "Such actions constitute collective punishment and defy the 2024 ruling by India’s Supreme Court."
They also expressed concern over communication restrictions, such as mobile internet shutdowns and the blocking of approximately 8,000 social media accounts, describing these as "disproportionate restrictions on freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly."
