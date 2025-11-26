Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Kicks Off Selection Process of Next Secretary-General


2025-11-26 03:27:44
(MENAFN) The hunt for the next United Nations secretary-general officially launched Tuesday after Security Council and General Assembly leaders dispatched a joint letter to member nations, kickstarting the nomination process and establishing guidelines for the selection timeline.

"Noting with regret that no woman has ever held the position of Secretary-General, and convinced of the need to guarantee equal opportunities for women and men in gaining access to senior decision-making positions, Member States are encouraged to strongly consider nominating women as candidates," the letter stated.

"We note the importance of regional diversity in the selection of Secretaries General," they wrote.

The incoming leader will replace current UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, assuming a five-year mandate starting January 1, 2027.

Under Article 97 of the UN Charter, the General Assembly appoints the secretary-general following a Security Council recommendation.

Three contenders have already declared their candidacy publicly: former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, ex-Costa Rican Vice President Rebeca Grynspan, and Argentine diplomat Rafael Grossi, who currently directs the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

