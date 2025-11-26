403
Witkoff gives advice to Kremlin on how to present peace plan to Trump
(MENAFN) US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff reportedly advised a senior Russian official on how President Vladimir Putin could present a potential peace proposal for Ukraine to President Donald Trump during a phone call last month, according to reports.
Citing a transcript of the Oct. 14 conversation, the report stated that Witkoff suggested to Putin’s top foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, that the Russian leader commend Trump on the Gaza ceasefire and propose a similar 20-point peace plan for Ukraine. “I’m thinking maybe we do the same thing with you,” Witkoff reportedly told Ushakov. He also recommended arranging a Trump-Putin call ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s White House visit that week. Ushakov indicated that Putin would praise Trump as “a real peace man.”
White House communications director Steven Cheung was quoted saying: “This story proves one thing: Special Envoy Witkoff talks to officials in both Russia and Ukraine nearly every day to achieve peace, which is exactly what President Trump appointed him to do.”
On Air Force One, traveling from Florida to Washington, Trump described Witkoff’s guidance as “a standard thing…that’s what a deal maker does.” He added, “You got to say, look, they want this. You've got to convince him of this. You know, that's a very standard form of negotiation,” and noted, “I would imagine he's saying the same thing to Ukraine, because each party has to give and take.”
The report comes as Trump indicated on Tuesday that a high-level meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin could be possible if peace negotiations continue to progress.
