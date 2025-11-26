403
Flash Floods, Landslides Leave Thirteen Dead in Indonesia
(MENAFN) Catastrophic flash floods and multiple landslides have claimed at least 13 lives across seven districts and cities in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, with three individuals still unaccounted for, local officials confirmed Wednesday.
Since Saturday, the death toll reached 13 with 37 people sustaining injuries while three remain missing, state-run Antara news agency reported, citing Wahyuni Pancasilawati, head of emergency response, equipment and logistics at the North Sumatra Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD).
The province has experienced a succession of landslides and flash floods over recent days, Wahyuni stated.
Torrential rains and flooding devastated 330 residential structures and forced 2,244 residents to evacuate multiple areas, the agency reported.
Meanwhile, in adjacent Malaysia, officials reported that 21,834 people have been displaced by persistent flooding affecting several northern states.
