Former Brazilian leader to serve twenty-seven years for plotting coup
(MENAFN) Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has begun serving a prison term of 27 years and three months for plotting a coup following his electoral defeat, according to reports.
Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who presided over the case, ruled that Bolsonaro will remain at the Federal Police complex in Brasilia, where he has been detained since Saturday, rejecting any transfer to a maximum-security or military facility. The decision considered Bolsonaro’s age and fragile health, keeping him at the main police headquarters. Bolsonaro, 70, was moved there after attempting to tamper with his ankle monitor using a soldering iron.
He told an assistant judge on Sunday that a recent change in his medication for chronic hiccups caused a nervous breakdown and hallucinations, which led him to try to remove the electronic bracelet. Since his detention, Bolsonaro has been confined to a 12-square-meter (129-square-foot) room at the police complex and has received visits from his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, and two sons.
Justice Moraes denied the former president’s request to serve his sentence under house arrest, citing the ankle monitor incident as evidence of an attempted escape.
Bolsonaro was definitively sentenced in September for orchestrating a coup plot after losing the 2022 presidential election to current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. According to the Supreme Court ruling, the plot allegedly included plans to assassinate President Lula and Vice President Geraldo Alckmin but was never executed due to insufficient support from senior military officials.
Prior to his prison transfer, Bolsonaro had been under house arrest in Brasilia for more than 100 days for allegedly seeking US interference to halt criminal proceedings against him.
