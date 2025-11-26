403
Cuba Claims U.S. Orchestrating "Violent Overthrow" of Venezuela
(MENAFN) Cuba leveled explosive accusations against the United States on Tuesday, charging that Washington is orchestrating the "violent overthrow" of Venezuela's government in what Cuban officials characterized as an "extremely dangerous and irresponsible" operation.
"The exaggerated and aggressive military presence of the United States in the region constitutes a threat against Latin America and the Caribbean as a whole," Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said in a video message posted on the US social media company X's platform.
"With the encouragement of the Secretary of State (Marco Rubio), the main and immediate target is a violent overthrow of the government of Venezuela through the use of US military force, an extremely dangerous and irresponsible action with unpredictable consequences," he added.
Any military escalation risks becoming "an international crime of the highest order" while violating international law and the UN Charter, he cautioned.
Rodriguez rejected assertions that the US military buildup targets narcotics trafficking operations, branding such justifications "an unsustainable lie." The scale and advanced capabilities of US naval and air assets deployed cannot credibly be explained as operations against criminal networks, he contended.
Military action in Venezuela could spark "an incalculable number of deaths" and unleash "a scenario of violence and instability in the hemisphere that could be unimaginable," Rodriguez warned.
The foreign minister issued a pointed personal challenge to US officials, demanding whether war advocates would personally face combat risks.
"If war breaks out, where will the Secretary of State be? Does anyone really think he will accompany young soldiers to risk their life in a battle that isn't theirs? Ask him if he ever did military service," he said.
Condemning military buildup across the region, he stated Cuba urged restraint and regional unity, declaring its "full support" to Venezuela while pressing the international community to demonstrate "common sense, the spirit of peace, and ethics."
Rodriguez directed a final appeal to Americans themselves, saying: "We appeal to the people of the United States to stop this madness."
