Trump Signals Willingness to Engage in Dialogue with Maduro
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that he is still receptive to holding a conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, even after Washington’s recent move to label him as the head of a foreign terrorist organization.
“We’ll see, but we’re discussing,” Trump remarked to journalists aboard Air Force One as he journeyed from Washington, DC to Florida for the Thanksgiving break when questioned about the possibility of speaking with Maduro.
When asked why he remains inclined to engage Maduro despite identifying him as the leader of a foreign terrorist organization, Trump replied: “If we can save lives, if we can do things the easy way, that's fine. And if we have to do it the hard way, that's fine too.”
Pressed further about his aims for any such dialogue, he implied that the purpose should already be clear.
“You should probably know what the goal is,” he said.
He added that Venezuelan authorities had generated numerous difficulties and had “sent millions of people into our country.”
Trump asserted that Venezuela had been “the biggest abuser” among nations that, according to his administration, had transported criminals into the US.
“They sent in the drug dealers, the drug lords…the jailbirds. They opened their jails and prisons and dumped them into the United States, and we’re not happy about it,” he said.
On Monday, the US officially labeled the Venezuela-based Cartel de los Soles (Cartel of the Suns) as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO).
