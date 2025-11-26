403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bolsonaro Begins Prison Term for Post-Election Coup Plot
(MENAFN) The Supreme Court of Brazil declared on Tuesday that former President Jair Bolsonaro will commence his 27-year-and-three-month prison term for conspiring to stage a coup after being defeated in the most recent election.
Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who presides over the case, determined that Bolsonaro will stay at the Federal Police facility in Brasília, where he has been held since Saturday.
He rejected the possibility of relocating him to a high-security or military correctional center.
Moraes concluded that, considering Bolsonaro’s age and delicate health, he should continue to be housed at the primary police headquarters.
The 70-year-old ex-leader was moved there on Saturday after attempting to tamper with his ankle tracker using a soldering iron.
On Sunday, Bolsonaro informed an assistant judge that an alteration to his medication for persistent hiccups triggered a breakdown and hallucinations, which he claimed drove him to try to damage the electronic monitoring device.
Since Saturday, Bolsonaro has occupied a 12-square-meter (129-square-foot) cell within the police complex. He has been visited by his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, along with two of his sons.
Moraes also rejected the defense team’s petition for Bolsonaro to serve his sentence under house arrest.
He argued that the effort to manipulate the ankle monitor demonstrated an intention to escape during the previous weekend.
In September, Bolsonaro received a definitive sentence of 27 years and three months for devising and directing a coup attempt following his defeat in the 2022 presidential race to current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who presides over the case, determined that Bolsonaro will stay at the Federal Police facility in Brasília, where he has been held since Saturday.
He rejected the possibility of relocating him to a high-security or military correctional center.
Moraes concluded that, considering Bolsonaro’s age and delicate health, he should continue to be housed at the primary police headquarters.
The 70-year-old ex-leader was moved there on Saturday after attempting to tamper with his ankle tracker using a soldering iron.
On Sunday, Bolsonaro informed an assistant judge that an alteration to his medication for persistent hiccups triggered a breakdown and hallucinations, which he claimed drove him to try to damage the electronic monitoring device.
Since Saturday, Bolsonaro has occupied a 12-square-meter (129-square-foot) cell within the police complex. He has been visited by his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, along with two of his sons.
Moraes also rejected the defense team’s petition for Bolsonaro to serve his sentence under house arrest.
He argued that the effort to manipulate the ankle monitor demonstrated an intention to escape during the previous weekend.
In September, Bolsonaro received a definitive sentence of 27 years and three months for devising and directing a coup attempt following his defeat in the 2022 presidential race to current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment