Double Terrorist Attack In Dnipro: 16-Year-Old Russian Agent Detained

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the SSU.

The incident involved the detonation of two homemade explosive devices near a railway track in a private sector of the city.

The first explosion killed a 35-year-old drug addict, whom the invaders lured to search for“stashes” and used his explosion as bait for the police.

After the police arrived at the scene with bomb disposal experts, the Russians detonated another homemade explosive device, severely injuring one of the police officers.

Law enforcement officers detained the agent who planted the explosives within 24 hours of the attack, immediately after he arrived in Kyiv, where he was temporarily residing and planning to hide.

According to the case file, the perpetrator was a 16-year-old displaced person from Sumy who was temporarily living in the capital. The young man came to the attention of Russian special services through Telegram channels, where he was seeking easy money.

After recruiting him, the Russians sent him to Dnipro, where he settled in a hotel and then, under the guise of household purchases, acquired components for the manufacture of an improvised explosive device.

Following the instructions of his Russian handler, the perpetrator made two explosive devices, equipped them with mobile phones for remote detonation, and disguised them as fire extinguishers.

After that, the suspect planted the explosive devices near a Ukrzaliznytsia facility, the coordinates of which he had received in advance.

He also placed a camera near the site of the planned terrorist attack so that the Russians could track the arrival of the victims.

SSU investigators informed the suspect that he was suspected of committing a crime under Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (a terrorist act resulting in the death of a person).

The minor faces up to 15 years in prison.

Photo: SSU