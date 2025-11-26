How Prediction Markets Are Fueling Robinhood's Growth Strategy

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Robinhood Expands Prediction Markets with New Futures and Derivatives Platform

Robinhood is set to deepen its engagement in prediction markets, highlighting their substantial growth as a key revenue stream. The brokerage announced plans to launch a dedicated futures and derivatives exchange and clearinghouse by 2026, signaling a significant expansion into sophisticated financial products.

Since introducing prediction markets in March in partnership with Kalshi, Robinhood reports over one million users have traded more than nine billion contracts. These figures underscore the rising mainstream appetite for event-based trading platforms, further validated by strong user demand, according to JB Mackenzie, Robinhood's general manager of futures and international operations.

Robinhood's strategic investment aims to enhance infrastructure, enabling the company to deliver more innovative features and improve user experience. The new derivatives exchange will host Robinhood as the controlling partner and market maker, with Susquehanna International Group slated as the initial liquidity provider. The platform is anticipated to commence operations in 2026.

In conjunction with the exchange, Robinhood plans to acquire MIAXdx, a CFTC-licensed derivatives clearing organization and swap execution facility, expanding its footprint into complex financial markets. This move aligns with the broader trend of increasing institutional interest in crypto derivatives and structured financial products.

Rising Interest in Prediction Markets

Prediction markets have gained prominence as a rapidly evolving sector within crypto, buoyed by interest in political events and broader macroeconomic trends. Platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket continue to record substantial trading volumes; Kalshi alone processed $4.47 billion in the last 30 days, according to data aggregator DefiLlama. Polymarket's recent volume stood at $3.58 billion, highlighting continued strong engagement among traders.

Other crypto exchanges are also venturing into prediction markets. Crypto has recently launched its platform, integrating with assets like Trump Media. Gemini is actively working toward launching its own prediction platform as part of an ambitious“super app” initiative, having filed with the CFTC to become a designated contract market. Meanwhile, researchers like Jane Manchun Wong have reported indications that Coinbase is also developing a prediction markets platform, reflecting industry-wide momentum toward these versatile trading tools.

As prediction markets continue to capture investor interest, their role within the broader crypto landscape appears poised to grow, driven by increasing institutional participation and mainstream media attention.

