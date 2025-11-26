'Still Silent': Ujjwal Nikam Tears Into Pakistan For Inaction Against 26/11 Masterminds

17 years after the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, former Special Public Prosecutor and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam has reignited global attention on Pakistan's continued inaction against the masterminds behind the carnage. Speaking on the anniversary of the attacks, Ujjwal Nikam said that 26/11 conspirators are "still hiding in Pakistan". Nikam delivered a fiery indictment of Islamabad's evasiveness, urging the international community to finally hold Pakistan accountable.

“It is about 17 years since the attacks. Every Indian remembers this day, remembers the 26/11 Mumbai attacks...” Nikam said, recalling the haunting memories that remain etched into the nation's collective consciousness.

Recounting his official visit to Islamabad during the investigation, Nikam revealed how Pakistan's then–Home Ministry attempted to deflect responsibility and cast doubt on India's evidence.“I remember that when I went to Islamabad, Pakistan HM had raised questions. We had asked about the action being taken by them against the conspirators. They had nabbed only a handful of people but what about the trial? Pakistan never told us about this,” he said.

Nikam asserted that Pakistan not only stalled legal proceedings but also questioned India's very proof against terror chiefs.“I make clear allegations that when we visited Pakistan, and we asked why they are not arresting Hafiz Saeed and Zakiur Rahman Lakhvi, Pakistan told us, 'Where is the proof?'” he said.

Upon returning to India, investigators recorded the crucial testimony of David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-American LeT operative who meticulously laid bare the ISI–Lashkar terror nexus.“He clearly told the court about the ISI links of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hafiz Saeed and Zakiur Rahman Lakhvi, how they sent mails,” Nikam stated, adding that comprehensive dossiers were immediately shared with Islamabad.

“Pakistan is still silent. Why? If the Pakistan Govt believes in democracy, why do they not take action against these people? Why are they scared?” he asked.

Nikam urged global powers to stop enabling Pakistan diplomatically or financially until it shows concrete action.“I urge the international community to cut off financial aid to Pakistan...” he added, calling for decisive pressure on Islamabad to act against terror infrastructures.

Conspirators still 'hiding' in Pakistan: Nikam

Ujjwal Nikam has said that while justice has been delivered to some extent to victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, their conspirators are "still hiding in Pakistan".

Citing the success of Operation Sindoor, India's military operation after the Pahalgam terror attack, Nikam said persons like Hafiz Saeed and Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, who masterminded the "entire conspiracy with help from ISI" for the 26/11 attack, must also be brought under the grip of the law.

Nikam was the special public prosecutor in the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone Pakistani terrorist captured during the attack and later sentenced to death.

As many as 166 people lost their lives and more than 300 were injured after 10 terrorists from Pakistan launched simultaneous attacks in several parts of Mumbai on November 26, 2008.