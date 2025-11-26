Inside PHOTOS Of Aamir Khan's Rs 50 Crores Pali Hill Duplex House With Greenery Around

Aamir Khan shares a rare glimpse at his Pali Hill house, revealing that he still resides in the same building where he moved as a kid, surrounded by light and greenery.

Aamir Khan allegedly owns three flats in Mumbai, including two in the Marina complex and one in Bella Vista, Bandra. The actor currently dwells at his Bandra home. Anuradha Parikh, a famous interior designer, created Aamir Khan's residence, a two-story opulent apartment in the Bella Vista building, using the most magnificent décor pieces.

Aamir Khan rented four luxurious flats in Pali Hill's Wilnomona building for Rs 24.5 lakh per month, according to paperwork obtained by Zapkey. According to Zapkey, the actor has signed a five-year leasing deal (May 2025 to May 2030) with a 45-month lock-in period. Rent will increase by 5% every year.

The actor paid a stamp duty of Rs 4 lakh and a registration cost of Rs 2,000. Aamir Khan has also made a security deposit of Rs 1.46 crore.

He also purchased a house in 2013 for ₹35 crores, and now it has a market worth of over ₹50 crores due to escalating luxury prices in Bandra.

Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan's ex-wife, designed the décor of Marina Apartments with a natural motif. Anuradha Parikh, a renowned designer, created the 5,000-square-foot Aamir Khan home, spanning two storeys.

The restored Aamir Khan house in Mumbai is basic yet exquisite, adding a feeling of originality. It has a study, a central living room, and a fitness area.

In an interview with Mashable India, the actor provided a tour of his home. The house is mostly open, with beige walls and a beautiful compact dining table and wooden console table on one side, and a balcony with a huge sit-out space on the other. The sit-out room has bamboo shades that, when drawn up, reveal the house's lush flora throughout.

The greenery in and around the home lowers the temperature, giving the entire place a hill-station feel, as the actor underlined.

The surrounding nature also attracts numerous unusual birds to his complex. In fact, Aamir Khan's favourite area in his residence is the balcony. His home is a blend of simplicity and warmth, filled with natural light, wooden accents and lush plants.

Aamir said that he still lives in the same building on Pali Hill in Mumbai, where he grew up. "I was 11 months old when we relocated from Hill Road to Pali Hill, and I've been here ever since. We just moved to a leased apartment momentarily for repairs; otherwise, I've lived my whole life here," he explained.

Aamir gave a tour of his property and described it as "covered in greenery." His two gorgeous dogs meet him as he enters via a wooden door. The entrance leads into a huge living area with large windows that let in plenty of natural light. The interiors have hardwood furniture and beautiful artwork on the walls. A dark wood dining table sits beneath a giant hanging lamp, while a foosball table is off to the side.

Aamir gave a tour of his property and described it as "covered in greenery." His two gorgeous dogs meet him as he enters via a wooden door. The entrance leads into a huge living area with large windows that let in plenty of natural light. T

he interiors have hardwood furniture and beautiful artwork on the walls. A dark wood dining table sits beneath a giant hanging lamp, while a foosball table is off to the side.