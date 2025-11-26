UN Report: A Woman Or Girl Is Killed Every 10 Minutes By A Partner Or Family Member

Homes remain“dangerous, and often deadly, places for far too many women and girls,” the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said, urging governments to strengthen prevention systems and overhaul justice responses. The call comes as evidence shows that systemic failures continue to enable cycles of abuse.

The findings appear in the UN's 2025 global femicide report, published Tuesday by UN Women and UNODC. The study estimates that 83,000 women and girls were intentionally killed last year, of whom 50,000, about 60 percent - died at the hands of partners or family members. That amounts to an average of 137 women killed each day. By contrast, only 11 percent of male homicide victims were killed by someone within their family or intimate circle.

UN Women says these killings usually mark the final stage of a long pattern of escalating violence.“Femicide does not happen in a vacuum,” said Sarah Hendriks, the agency's Policy Director.“It is often preceded by controlling behaviour, threats and harassment, including online.” She noted that this year's 16-day UN campaign highlights how digital abuse increasingly spills into the real world and can culminate in deadly attacks.

The report reveals significant regional disparities. Africa recorded the highest rate of family-related femicide - three out of every 100,000 women and girls, followed by the Americas, Oceania, Asia and Europe. Gender-related killings outside the home also occur, but the UN says global data remains too limited for comprehensive measurement.

The agencies stressed the need for early intervention, urging governments to enforce laws that address how violence emerges in both online and offline spaces and to ensure perpetrators face consequences before abuse becomes fatal.

UN Women and UNODC also called for greater investment in data collection, survivor-centered support services and long-term prevention strategies, warning that the world remains“far from achieving” its commitment to end violence against women and girls.

