Greta Thunberg gets barred from Venice following canal dye protest
(MENAFN) Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was prohibited from entering Venice for 48 hours after participating in a demonstration that transformed the city’s iconic Grand Canal into a bright green spectacle, as reported on Tuesday.
The weekend protest, organized by Extinction Rebellion, involved pouring non-toxic dye into the canal to highlight “the massive effects of climate collapse,” according to the group.
Thunberg, 22, and fellow activists displayed a banner reading “stop ecocide” from the Rialto Bridge and paraded through Venice wearing red-veiled costumes. Each participant was fined $172.
Similar actions were reported in Milan, Palermo, and Bologna, where local fountains and waterways were also dyed green.
Luca Zaia, governor of Italy’s Veneto region, condemned the protest, describing it as harmful.
“Vandalism doesn't protect the environment,” he wrote on Instagram. “These acts damage Venice, require restoration work, and – paradoxically – generate pollution.”
This demonstration is the latest in a series of disruptive climate protests by Extinction Rebellion, which have included incidents such as throwing tomato soup and mashed potatoes onto paintings by Van Gogh and Monet, and splashing red paint on a Degas sculpture in Washington. Last month, Thunberg was detained and deported from Israel after taking part in a flotilla aimed at delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.
