Education Above All Foundation Showcased Global Solutions For Inclusive And Innovative Education At WISE 12

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global education and development organisation, led seven high-level sessions at the just-ended World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE 12), held under the theme“Humanity: Human Values at the Heart of Education.” Through these sessions, the EAA Foundation highlighted cutting-edge solutions that expand access to education, empower youth, and drive inclusive social and economic development.Day One opened with“Civic Agency Under Fire: How Displaced Youth Use Education and Advocacy to Reclaim Power,” led by Al Fakhoora Programme in collaboration with Bard College and the PEIC Programme. The session highlighted how youth living through war, conflict, and displacement use education as a tool to reclaim agency, protect identity, and rebuild their communities. Drawing on research and youth-driven advocacy, the discussion underscored EAA Foundation's commitment to supporting higher-education pathways and psychosocial resilience for displaced learners.

Also, the Reach Out to All (ROTA) Programme showcased global climate resilience models in its session“Human-Centred Climate Change Education: Best Practices and Success Stories,” featuring lessons from EAA Foundation-supported projects with UNDP in Uzbekistan, UNICEF in Zanzibar, and the Girl Child Network's“Green Youth 360” initiative in Kakuma and Dadaab refugee camps in Kenya. The session demonstrated how locally driven climate-education programmes equip young people to respond to environmental challenges with knowledge, innovation, and community leadership.

Later in the day, EAA's Innovation Development followed with“Falling Forward: Learning from Innovation Mistakes” reframing failure as a critical component of learning and scale. By examining the reasons many education pilots fail to grow beyond small-scale implementation, the discussion showcased how iterative design, community-driven adaptation, and evidence-based refinement can lead to more durable and equitable education solutions.

Day One of WISE concluded with“Innovative Financing: Building a Social Investment Market in Qatar to Finance Global Education and Economic Empowerment,” delivered by EAA Foundation and Educate A Child International, Qatar's Ministry of Finance, and supported by global partners such as Bridges Outcomes Partnerships and Citi Social Finance. The session explored how Qatar can become a leading hub for social investment by mobilising capital that prioritises both financial returns and meaningful education outcomes for vulnerable youth.

On Day Two, EAA Foundation began with“From Data to Dignity: Technology and the Right to Education,” a session jointly led by the EAC and PEIC programmes and the Innovation Development. This discussion examined how digital technologies, AI-enabled tools, and ethical data systems can protect learners' rights, monitor attacks on education, and expand access to inclusive and secure learning environments. The panel highlighted the EAA Foundation's partnerships with UNICEF and UNDP to advance data-driven approaches that balance innovation with dignity and privacy.

EAA Foundation led the session“From Camps to Campuses: Policy, Partnerships and Pathways for Higher Education Access,” featuring global models that enable displaced and refugee youth, especially women, to transition from crisis to university education. Drawing on insights from IIE, NAFSA, IAFOR, and EAA Foundation's Public Policy Observatory, the session emphasised the role of higher education in restoring dignity, expanding opportunity, and building long-term resilience for communities affected by forced migration.

The final EAA Foundation session at WISE 12 was the,“Future Ready: AI, Education and Green Entrepreneurship for Youth,” led by Silatech Programme, which featured INGO leaders, private and public sectors, and a government representative, and explored how digital transformation is not only transforming the startup ecosystem, but also reshaping the future of education and unlocking new pathways for green entrepreneurship. The discussion highlighted how AI can be a driver not only of youth economic empowerment, but also of climate-sensitive solutions.

Mohammed Al Kubaisi, CEO of Education Above All Foundation, said,“WISE 12 offered a critical platform to reaffirm that education is not merely a learning pathway, but a foundation for dignity, opportunity, and human progress. Through our sessions, Education Above All Foundation demonstrated how innovation, partnerships, and local leadership can transform the lives of children and youth, especially those living on the margins. As global challenges intensify, we remain committed to advancing solutions that put human values at the heart of education and ensure that every learner, everywhere, can shape a future of possibilities.”

Through its participation at WISE 12, the EAA Foundation reaffirmed its global mission to ensure equitable, innovative, and human-centred education for all, championing solutions that bridge learning with opportunity, safeguard children's and youth's rights, and build sustainable futures for vulnerable and marginalised communities around the world.

For more information about EAA Foundation, visit

END

For media inquiries, please contact:

Patience Rusare

Senior Media Specialist

...

Mohamed Al-Amri

Senior Media Relations Specialist

...

About the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation

The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation is a global foundation established in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. EAA Foundation aims to transform lives through education and employment opportunities. We believe that education is the single most effective means of reducing poverty, creating peaceful and just societies, unlocking the full potential of every child and youth, and creating the right conditions to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through our multi-sectoral approach, unique financing models, focus on innovation as a tool for social good, and partnerships, we aim to bring hope and real opportunities to the lives of impoverished and marginalised children and youth. EAA Foundation comprises the following programmes: Educate A Child (EAC), Al Fakhoora, Reach Out To All (ROTA), Silatech, Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC), Innovation Development (ID) and the Together project.