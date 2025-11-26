Constitutional Duties Foundation For Strong Democracy: PM Modi

File photo of PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged citizens to fulfil their Constitutional duties, asserting that these were foundations for a strong democracy.

In a letter to citizens on Constitution Day, the prime minister also stressed the responsibility of strengthening democracy by exercising the right to vote, and suggested that schools and colleges celebrate Constitution Day by honouring first-time voters turning 18.

Modi recalled Mahatma Gandhi's belief that rights flow from the performance of duties, stressing that fulfilling duties is the foundation for social and economic progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prime minister recalled the contribution of Rajendra Prasad and B R Ambedkar and several others in the drafting of the Constitution.

He also paid tributes to the leadership of Vallabhbhai Patel, Birsa Munda and Mahatma Gandhi in the freedom struggle.

“All these personalities and milestones remind us of the primacy of our duties, something the Constitution also emphasises through a dedicated chapter on Fundamental Duties in Article 51A. These duties guide us on how to collectively achieve social and economic progress,” the prime minister said.

He recalled that Mahatma Gandhi always emphasised the duties of a citizen.

“He believed that a duty well performed created a corresponding right and that real rights are a result of the performance of duty,” Modi said.

He underscored that the policies and decisions taken today will shape the lives of generations to come, and urged citizens to place their duties foremost in their minds as India moves towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

“Our country has given us so much and this brings out a deep sense of gratitude from within. And, when we live with this feeling, fulfilling our duties becomes integral to our nature. To carry out our duties, it becomes imperative to put in our full capability and dedication in every task,” the prime minister said.

“Every action of ours should strengthen the Constitution and further national goals and interests. It is afterall our responsibility to fulfil the dreams envisioned by the framers of our Constitution,” he said.

“When we work with this sense of duty, our nation's social and economic progress will multiply manifold,” the prime minister said.