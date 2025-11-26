CM Omar Reviews Key Revenue Deptt Projects

CM Omar Reviews Key Revenue Department Projects

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday reviewed the progress of infrastructure projects taken up by the revenue department.

As many as 18 major building projects - including tehsil and niabat offices, residential quarters, mini secretariats, and revenue complexes - are currently being executed across Jammu and Kashmir.

These projects - located in Ramban, Kathua, Poonch, Doda, Udhampur, Reasi, Bandipora, Anantnag, Pulwama and Srinagar - form a critical part of the administration's efforts to strengthen building infrastructure and grassroots governance, a government spokesperson said.

He said the review highlighted certain bottlenecks, including delays in fund disbursement, pending approvals and legal issues in a few locations.

Abdullah directed officials to coordinate and clear pending approvals, resolve legal impediments, and synchronise financial planning with project timelines to avoid cost escalation.