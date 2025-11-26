Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kyiv Deepens Efforts with US Toward Peace Framework

Kyiv Deepens Efforts with US Toward Peace Framework


2025-11-26 03:14:10
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Tuesday that Kyiv and the United States are persisting in their joint efforts to refine an updated structure for a possible peace arrangement aimed at concluding the conflict with Russia.

He emphasized that the outlined principles “can be developed into deeper agreements”, underscoring Ukraine’s pursuit of harmonized security assurances.

Sharing a message on Telegram, Zelenskyy noted that he conferred with Ukraine’s negotiation team regarding the draft formulated together with US representatives in Geneva.

He remarked, “I count on continued active cooperation with the American side and (US) President (Donald) Trump,” stressing that “much depends on the United States because it’s America’s strength that Russia takes most seriously.”

Zelenskyy also acknowledged all international partners contributing to Ukraine’s support network.

In another statement, Zelenskyy mentioned his meeting with Canada’s Special Representative for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Chrystia Freeland, where discussions centered on bolstering energy stability, repairing critical infrastructure and motivating Canadian companies to participate in restoration initiatives.

He extended appreciation to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Canadian public and Freeland for their “unwavering support,” which includes assistance for Ukraine’s air defense systems and the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program that supplies weaponry essential for Kyiv’s defensive capabilities.

MENAFN26112025000045017167ID1110399102



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search