Thousands protest US threats, show support for Maduro in Venezuela
(MENAFN) Thousands of Venezuelans took to the streets on Tuesday to protest what they described as escalating US threats and to demonstrate their backing of President Nicolas Maduro.
In Caracas, crowds filled the streets for the “Flag and Sword March of Liberator Simon Bolivar,” carrying enormous national flags and denouncing the US military presence in the Caribbean.
Participants labeled the deployment a “threat and attack,” with many holding pictures of Maduro and chanting slogans supporting the government.
The march included police officers, soldiers, militia members, and large numbers of civilians.
Organizers said the demonstration aimed to project national unity against any possible US intervention.
Accompanying the demonstrators, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello asserted that the Venezuelan population is becoming “more united each day” and remains committed to defending its freedom. He added that the country would use all available means to protect itself, stating: “In recent times, the threats of imperialism and the attacks by those who think they rule the world have increased. Their intention is to seize Venezuela’s natural resources.”
The protest followed the US designation of the Cartel de los Soles—a criminal network that Washington claims is led by Maduro and senior officials—as a foreign terrorist organization. The Venezuelan government denounced the move as an effort to create a pretext for intervention.
US authorities have also deployed the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, along with its strike group to the region, describing the mission as part of international counternarcotics operations. In response, Maduro announced the mobilization of 4.5 million militia members nationwide, declaring that Venezuela is prepared to repel “any attack.”
