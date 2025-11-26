MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Founder of Lackey Law Firm PC, Alicia Lackey, has been selected as a 2025 Top Rated Austin Family Law Attorney by Super Lawyers. This selection is not only a continuing professional milestone in the history of the firm but also reflects upon its standing within the Texas legal field.

Lackey Law Firm PC is proud to announce that Alicia Lackey was named, for the second year in a row, a 2025 Top Rated Austin Family Law Attorney by Super Lawyers. The selection represents the firm's commitment toward excellence in legal professionalism along with superior customer service in all facets of family law throughout Texas.







Lackey Law Firm PC Announces Alicia Lackey Named 2025 Top Rated Austin Family Law Attorney by Super Lawyers

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Alicia Lackey is an attorney licensed since 2007, and a Certified Mediator who effectively facilitates constructive negotiations and settlements between parties. She represents both English- and Spanish-speaking clients, serving a variety of communities with their legal needs.

She has remained a member of various professional associations that support her interaction with the wider legal community, including the Austin Bar Association and the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, and she remains committed to keeping current with emerging legal standards and practices.







Lackey Law Firm PC Announces Alicia Lackey Named 2025 Top Rated Austin Family Law Attorney by Super Lawyers

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Since its founding, the Lackey Law Firm PC has assisted clients in many aspects of family law. In the legal practice, the firm advises and helps its clientele in every step of the way during all critical stages. Thus, it has come to be recognized for professionalism, close attention to the needs of its clients, and adherence to the highest standards of ethics.

The Lackey Law Firm PC is home to experienced Child Custody Attorneys in Corpus Christi and Divorce Attorneys in Austin, TX supporting clients through a wide range of family law challenges. Hence, the Lackey Law Firm PC assists its clients through the dispute resolution process in as efficient and least stressful manner possible, thereby avoiding potential conflict.

The Lackey Law Firm PC is committed to professionalism well beyond representation: It invests much time in community outreach, education, and professional associations-things that reflect a broader commitment to fostering understanding and access to justice.

This Super Lawyers 2025 award further verifies the firm's continued commitment to professional legal service for families in need. Thus, the Lackey Law Firm PC remains strong in service as a trusted presence for Austin and all of Texas with respect to legal guidance.

About Lackey Law Firm PC

Lackey Law Firm PC has its main office in Austin, Texas, with additional offices in The Woodlands, New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, and Fredericksburg. The firm offers a strong combination of legal expertise along with mediation and negotiation skills, helping clients work through complex family dynamics with a focus on efficiency and respect in dispute resolution.

For more information about the firm and its latest achievements, refer to the details below.