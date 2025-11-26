Arrow Announces Appraisal Well M-6 Results

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Arrow Exploration Corp. (AIM: AXL) (TSXV: AXL) ("" or the ""), the high-growth operator with a portfolio of assets across key Colombian hydrocarbon basins, is pleased to provide an update on the operational activity at the Mateguafa Attic field on the Tapir Block in the Llanos Basin of Colombia where Arrow holds a 50 percent beneficial interest.

Mateguafa 6 well

The Mateguafa 6 well (M-6) well was spud on November 8th, 2025, and reached target depth on November 15th, 2025. The M-6 well was drilled, on time and on budget, to a total measured depth of 10,000 MD feet (9,328 feet true vertical depth) and encountered multiple hydrocarbon-bearing intervals.

Arrow has put the M-6 well on production in the Carbonera C7 formation ("C7"), which has approximately 18 feet of net oil pay (true vertical depth). The pay zone is a clean sandstone exhibiting an average porosity of 20% with high resistivities. An electric submersible pump (ESP) has been inserted in the well after perforating.

The M-6 well also encountered approximately 30 feet of net oil pay (true vertical depth) in the Carbonera C9 formation ("C9") (previously referred to as the Guadalupe) and 14 feet of net oil pay (true vertical depth) in the Lower Gacheta. Arrow plans to test these formations in future wells.

The well was put on production at a heavily restricted rate, 28/128 choke and 45 Hz pump frequency, of approximately 824 BOPD gross (412 BOPD net). The oil quality is 32° API and there is a 3% water cut (completion fluid and formation water).

The testing results indicate the well is capable of higher rates and the ultimate flow rate will be determined in the first few weeks of production.

Initial production results are not necessarily indicative of long-term performance or ultimate recovery.

Mateguafa 5 well

The Mateguafa 5 well (M-5) continues to produce at approximately 550 BOPD gross (275 BOPD net) with an 18% water cut. The M-5 well is producing from the C9 formation. The official designation of the formation was changed from the Guadalupe to the C9 formation after final analysis of the drill cuttings.

Mateguafa 7 well

The Mateguafa HZ7 (M-HZ7) well was spud on November 22nd, 2025. This horizontal well is targeting the C9 formation, which both M-5 and M-6 encountered and reinforced the horizontal development concept. Expectations are that the well will take 2-3 weeks to drill and complete and will be put on production in December.

Marshall Abbott, CEO of Arrow commented:

"The M-6 well was drilled on time and on budget and initial production has exceeded expectations. In addition to the thick pay zones encountered in the C7 formation, an additional pay zone currently behind pipe, the C9, provides further production opportunities in the future."

"The M-6 well reinforces that the Mateguafa Attic discovery is material to Arrow and we are looking forward to the results of the horizontal well M-HZ7 which will further develop this discovery and help determine the extent of the pools and the potential reserves additions. Initial results indicate that the discovery will develop into another core area for Arrow with the potential for horizontal drilling development."

"We look forward to providing further updates on this low-risk development drilling program."

The Company also announces the appointment of Hannam & Partners as its Joint Corporate Broker to work alongside Canaccord Genuity and Auctus Advisors.