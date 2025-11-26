Lake Victoria Gold Extends Mineralization Below Pit Shell At Imwelo First Results Confirm Continuity To >250 M Depth
|BHID
|X
|Y
|Z
|Azimuth
|Dip
|EOH
|Sample type
|Core size
|From
|To
|m
|g/t
|m.g/t
|IMWDR_005
|377979
|9679150
|1180
|180
|-60
|231.60
|DD
|NQ
|129.10
|130.45
|1.35
|0.46
|0.62
|IMWDR_004
|377979
|9679090
|1185
|175
|-60
|150.60
|DD
|NQ
|72.77
|74.05
|1.28
|0.66
|0.84
|IMWDR_008
|378051
|9679175
|1180
|190
|-60
|276.60
|DD
|NQ
|228.85
|230.40
|1.55
|1.41
|2.18
|IMWDR_007
|378051
|9679125
|1180
|190
|-60
|210.80
|DD
|NQ
|132.80
|135.36
|2.56
|6.96
|17.82
|IMWDR_007
|378051
|9679125
|1180
|190
|-60
|210.80
|Included above
|134.64
|134.89
|0.25
|65.02
|16.25
|IMWDR_007
|378051
|9679125
|1180
|190
|-60
|210.80
|DD
|NQ
|150.80
|153.55
|2.75
|1.96
|5.38
|IMWDR_009
|378123
|9679140
|1180
|190
|-60
|228.80
|DD
|NQ
|136.70
|143.00
|6.30
|0.62
|3.89
|IMWDR_009
|378123
|9679140
|1180
|190
|-60
|228.80
|DD
|NQ
|169.75
|171.08
|1.33
|11.88
|15.80
|IMWDR_009
|378123
|9679140
|1180
|190
|-60
|228.80
|Included above
|170.40
|170.62
|0.22
|68.74
|15.12
|IMWDR_011
|378190
|9679115
|1180
|180
|-60
|220.60
|DD
|NQ
|131.10
|134.63
|3.53
|3.40
|12.01
|TOTAL
|
|
|
|
|
|1319.00
|
|
|
|
|2.58
|2.83
|58.53
|Notes:
|Collar coordinates
|Arc 1960 UTM 36S
|Collar azimuth
|Degrees – 0° is north
|Collar dip
|Degrees – negative is down
|Sample type
|DD – diamond drill
|True thickness
|True thickness is 0.66 of sample length
|QAQC
|Internal – every 20th sample is a Blank Sample, CRM & Duplicate sample. MSA Lab results all passed QAQC.
|Sample core size
|Split NQ core
|Type of analytical procedure
|MSA Labaratories (T) Limited – Geita, Chrysos PhotonAssay, International Standards ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001
Figure 1 Area C current pit designs, current drilling with drill hole results viewed towards the north-east.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Management Commentary
Marc Cernovitch, President & CEO, commented: "These first results are exactly what we hoped to see as we advance Imwelo toward development. The drilling confirms that the mineralization continues beyond the limits of the current pit design, with additional lodes emerging in both the hanging wall and footwall. With assays now flowing, we expect steady news flow through year-end as we build the geologic and engineering foundation for construction."
Hendrick Mering, Exploration Manager, added: "The geology is lining up exceptionally well with our expectations. We are seeing strong quartz veining, alteration, and structural continuity across multiple zones. These early assays validate what we've observed in core and confirm that the resource remains open at depth. The down-dip potential below 250 metres is particularly encouraging."
Program Objectives
- Final pit design & geotechnical: Collect oriented core and rock-mass data to refine slope angles, wall support requirements, and ramp geometry; complete in-pit geotechnical domains for the final pit shells. Resource confidence & conversion: Infill shallow gaps to improve confidence in near-surface mineralization and, where supported by results, upgrade Inferred to Indicated categories and increase the Measured inventory in areas of sparse coverage. Resource growth: Test down-dip extensions at ~100 m and ~200 m vertical depths and step-outs along strike to the west beyond the current pit limits. Grade control readiness: Generate data to plan close spaced, shallow grade control drilling to support early mining and ROM stockpile development. Metallurgy: Collect representative core for confirmatory test work across oxide-transition-fresh domains to validate recoveries and inform early mine sequencing.
To support continuous updates, additional assays are pending from ongoing drilling and will be released as they become available.
Cautionary Note on Production Decision
Although Imwelo has been the subject of JORC-compliant PEA, PFS and updated PFS work, these foreign-code studies are not current under NI 43-101. The Company has not completed a feasibility study on Imwelo that establishes mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and is not treating the JORC-based estimates or analyses as current under CIM Definition Standards. Any decision to commence production is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves and therefore involves increased uncertainty and a higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no certainty that the planned low-capex open-pit operation will be economically viable or that production will occur as anticipated. Risks include, without limitation, variations in grade and recovery, unexpected geotechnical or metallurgical challenges, cost overruns, funding availability, and operational, regulatory, or permitting risks.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Scott, Pr. Sci. Nat., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Scott is a Director and Officer of the Company.
About Lake Victoria Gold (LVG):
Lake Victoria Gold is a rapidly growing gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LVG. Leveraging our unique position and experience, the Company is principally focused on growth and consolidation in the highly prolific and prospective Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania.
The Company has a 100% interest in the Tembo project which has over fifty thousand meters of drilling and is located adjacent to Barrick's Bulyanhulu Mine. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Imwelo Project which is a fully permitted gold project west of AngloGold Ashanti's Geita Gold Mine. With historical resource estimates and a 2021 pre-feasibility study, the project is fully permitted for mine construction and production, positioning it as a near-term development opportunity.
LVG has assembled a highly experienced team with a track record of developing, financing, and operating mining projects in Africa with management, directors and partners owning more than 60% of the shares. Notably, the Company is grateful for the validation that comes with the support and equity investment from Barrick and recent strategic partnership with Taifa Group.
Taifa Group (a diverse group of companies with interests in amongst others, Mining, Telecoms, Oil & Gas, Agri Business, Pharmaceuticals and Leather) has entered into an agreement with the Company to obtain an equity stake in the Company and through its wholly owned subsidiary Taifa Mining (a wholly Tanzanian owned company), or other nominees. Taifa Mining will also conduct all the contract mining and civil works for the Imwelo project. Taifa Mining is Tanzania's largest mining contractor with over 30 years mining related experience. Taifa have been the contractor of choice to most mines in Tanzania and have maintained long and successful relationships with companies such as Petra, De Beers, Barrick, and AngloGold Ashanti. In addition, Taifa also owns the largest fleet of mining equipment in Tanzania. As a company, Taifa is committed to adopting and adhering to the latest internationally recognized standards throughout all aspects of its business.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
Simon Benstead
Executive Chairman & CFO
Phone: +1 604-685-9316
Email: ...
