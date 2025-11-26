Azeri Light Oil Prices Decrease

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude, delivered on a CIF basis at Italy's Augusta port, decreased by USD 2.24 or 3.34 percent compared to the previous level, falling to USD 64.80 per barrel, Azernews reports.

