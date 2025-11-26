403
US Special Envoy to visit Moscow amid leak concerns
(MENAFN) A preliminary arrangement has been made for US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to travel to Moscow next week, accompanied by several other American officials involved in Ukrainian matters, according to a Russian presidential aide on Wednesday. The aide also criticized recent leaks, describing them as attempts to disrupt ongoing talks.
Yuri Ushakov told state-run media that while the two sides are “working with difficulty” to strengthen relations, communication continues, including via phone.
“I can say that a preliminary agreement has been reached that (Witkoff) will come to Moscow next week,” Ushakov said, adding that additional US representatives are expected to join him.
Ushakov also condemned media reports alleging a leaked transcript of a conversation he had with Witkoff, suggesting these disclosures are intended to undermine the dialogue.
“Someone is leaking it, someone is listening in -- but not us,” he stated. He further emphasized that Russia does not share classified conversations with the press, remarking that it is “unlikely this is being done to improve relations.”
