War Update: 156 Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours, One-Third In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook in an update on the situation as of 08:00 on Wednesday, November 26.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out two missile strikes using 24 missiles and launched 66 airstrikes, dropping 178 guided aerial bombs on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Additionally, Russian forces conducted 4,494 attacks, including 153 using multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 6,925 kamikaze drones.

Russian airstrikes targeted areas around Bilohiria, Velykomykhailivka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Novoyakovlivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Sadove in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck five areas where Russian personnel were concentrated, three artillery systems, and two Russian UAV command posts.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, three combat engagements occurred. The enemy launched five airstrikes with 16 guided bombs and conducted 181 attacks, including three with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops attempted three assaults near Vovchansk, Synelnykove, and Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk sector, four enemy attacks were recorded. Ukrainian forces repelled assault operations near Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, and toward Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched five attacks trying to break through near Zarichne, Stavky, Torske, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 11 enemy attempts to advance near Serebrianka, Yampil, Dronivka, Vyimka, and Sviato-Pokrovske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled one attack near Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 20 assaults near Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and in the directions of Mykolaipillia and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector – where one-third of all combat clashes occurred – Ukrainian defenders stopped 52 Russian assault operations near Shakhove, Zatyshne, Nove Shakhove, Dorozhne, Vilne, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Udachne, Hryshyne, Molodetske, Muravka, and Filiia.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, the invaders conducted 13 attacks near Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Verbove, Sosnivka, Pryvilne, and Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 16 enemy assaults near Dobropillia and Huliaipole, and in the vicinity of Vesele, Zatyshshia, Zelenyi Hai, and Vysoke.

In the Orikhiv sector, one Russian attack was repelled near Prymorske.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian forces repelled one assault toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, there were no signs of Russian forces forming offensive groups.

Photo: 122nd Territorial Defense Brigade