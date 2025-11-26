Defense Forces Destroy 72 Out Of 90 Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its Telegram channel.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 25, the invaders attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launched from the Rostov region) and 90 Shahed and Gerbera UCAVs, as well as other types of drones, from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea)-about 55 Shahed-type UAVs.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 26, Air Defense Forces shot down/jammed 72 UAVs in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.

Missile strikes and 10 combat drones were recorded falling at 10 locations.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians carried out 11 airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia, damaging 31 high-rise buildings and 20 private houses, a dormitory, and non-residential premises.