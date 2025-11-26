Russians Attack Kharkiv Region With Missiles, Guided Aerial Bombs, And Drones Yesterday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, reported this on Facebook.

According to him, the enemy attacked the suburbs of Kharkiv with missiles at night.

Russian troops struck the Kharkiv region with four missiles, the type of which is being determined, eight guided aerial bombs, three Geran-2 UAVs, three FPV drones, and four more UAVs, the type of which is being determined.

A bus was damaged in the village of Studenok in the Izium district, and a car was damaged in the village of Ruski Tyshky in the Kharkiv district.

Railway infrastructure was damaged in the village of Orilka, Lozova district.

According to Syniehubov, the transit evacuation point in Lozova received 121 people in a 24-hour period. Thirty-five people remain there.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the afternoon of November 25, the Russians struck the Mala Danylivka community in the Kharkiv district.